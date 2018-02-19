18:43, 09 June 2018 Saturday

Turkish, Jordanian leaders speak over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday spoke to Jordan’s King Abdullah II over the phone, according to a presidential source.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional issues, the source said, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Erdogan said: "Turkey attaches great importance to unity, solidarity and economic prosperity of Jordan."

Erdogan also congratulated the country's new Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz.

The two leaders discussed joint efforts aimed at protecting the status of Jerusalem.

Jordan has been wracked by protests since the government last month approved a controversial income tax bill.

The protests had forced Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki to resign, with the Jordanian king appointing Education Mminister Omar al-Razzaz to head up a new government.

Amman recently raised subsidized electricity prices for the fifth time this year, leading to further popular discontent. It also announced increases in subsidized fuel prices before swiftly reversing the move following a popular backlash.

According to official data, Jordan's budget for this year suffers from a financial deficit of $1.753 billion.