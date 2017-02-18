Press agenda on June 10

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
DENIZLI / KOCAELI - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address election rallies of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in western Denizli and northwestern Kocaeli provinces.
ISTANBUL - Erdogan also to attend an iftar (fast-breaking) meal in Istanbul, organized by the city’s governorate.
SAUDI ARABIA
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia to host quartet summit aimed at backing Jordan’s economy
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following developments after this week’s decision to conduct manual recount of May 12 poll results.
