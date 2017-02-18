Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.

There is much more to the United Arab Emirates then the glitzy malls and skyscrapers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey’s support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

09:52, 10 June 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on June 10





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 10, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY DENIZLI / KOCAELI - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address election rallies of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in western Denizli and northwestern Kocaeli provinces. ISTANBUL - Erdogan also to attend an iftar (fast-breaking) meal in Istanbul, organized by the city’s governorate. SAUDI ARABIA RIYADH - Saudi Arabia to host quartet summit aimed at backing Jordan’s economy SYRIA ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

IRAQ BAGHDAD - Following developments after this week’s decision to conduct manual recount of May 12 poll results.

