14:40, 10 June 2018 Sunday
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s state aid agency has distributed food and non-food items to 250 Kenyan families, who were among survivors of last month's dam tragedy that claimed 45 lives, in Nakuru county.

Last month, at least 45 people were killed after Patel Dam in the town of Nakuru burst as a result of heavy rains that have been pounding the region.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) donated 5 kilograms of rice and sugar, 6 kilograms of wheat, 10 kilograms of maize flour, cooking oil, tea leaves, salt, green grams and dates.

TIKA Coordinator in Kenya Emre Yuksek said that the beneficiaries of the donation were both from Muslim and Christian communities.

Yuksek said 150 personal care kits were also distributed among the survivors of the dam tragedy.

The Turkish delegation also paid a visit to the site and visited the graves of the people who died due to the floods.



