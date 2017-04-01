Worldbulletin News

14:40, 10 June 2018 Sunday
11:05, 10 June 2018 Sunday

14 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey
Turkish military says 14 PKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in anti-terror operations since Friday

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 14 PKK terrorists have been “neutralized” during an ongoing counterterrorism operation in southeast Turkey, the Turkish military said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the number of terrorists neutralized by a drone strike carried out in the southeastern Sirnak province had increased to 14.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Friday, security forces launched an operation in the Bestler-Mt. Kaval region against PKK terrorists who were plotting an attack.

A Turkish police officer was martyred during the counterterror operation, according to security sources on Saturday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said a soldier was also injured during the drone-backed operation targeting the PKK terror group.

Separately, the Turkish military said on Saturday that two other PKK terrorists had been “neutralized” in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.



Related PKK
