11:30, 10 June 2018 Sunday

Greece puts Turkish putschists under protection

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eight former Turkish soldiers, who had fled Turkey during the 2016’s defeated coup attempt, are under heavy protection in Greece, a Greek newspaper reported on Saturday.

Athens-based Ta Nea newspaper reported that eight former soldiers were transferred to a military barrack in Greece under heavy protection due to fear of kidnapping or of an assassination attempt as they were released after their 18-month detention period ended.

The former Turkish soldiers are staying in a special area protected by an 80-strong police force including snipers, according to the paper.

The newspaper said the Greek government was alarmed after Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag’s remarks in which he said: “It is our duty to bring these putschists to Turkey wherever they are.”

The eight former Turkish servicemen fled to Greece a day after the defeated 2016 Turkish coup. They are accused by Turkish authorities of involvement in the coup and being members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

In January, the Greek Supreme Court ruled against extraditing the former soldiers -- a move Turkey called "politically motivated".

The Greek Council of State decided in May to provide a right of asylum to the former soldiers.

Turkey has repeatedly called for the extradition of the suspected coup-plotters, including during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Greece last December.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.