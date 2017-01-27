Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:40, 10 June 2018 Sunday
Europe
11:30, 10 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Greece puts Turkish putschists under protection
Greece puts Turkish putschists under protection

Former Turkish soldiers staying in special area protected by 80-strong police force, reports Greek newspaper

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eight former Turkish soldiers, who had fled Turkey during the 2016’s defeated coup attempt, are under heavy protection in Greece, a Greek newspaper reported on Saturday.

Athens-based Ta Nea newspaper reported that eight former soldiers were transferred to a military barrack in Greece under heavy protection due to fear of kidnapping or of an assassination attempt as they were released after their 18-month detention period ended.

The former Turkish soldiers are staying in a special area protected by an 80-strong police force including snipers, according to the paper.

The newspaper said the Greek government was alarmed after Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag’s remarks in which he said: “It is our duty to bring these putschists to Turkey wherever they are.”

The eight former Turkish servicemen fled to Greece a day after the defeated 2016 Turkish coup. They are accused by Turkish authorities of involvement in the coup and being members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

In January, the Greek Supreme Court ruled against extraditing the former soldiers -- a move Turkey called "politically motivated".

The Greek Council of State decided in May to provide a right of asylum to the former soldiers.

Turkey has repeatedly called for the extradition of the suspected coup-plotters, including during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Greece last December.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.



Related Turkey greece
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says

News

Turkey condemns fatal terror attacks in Iraq’s Kirkuk
Turkey condemns fatal terror attacks in Iraq s Kirkuk

Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack

Over 72,000 expats voted in Turkey's election in 2 days
Over 72 000 expats voted in Turkey's election in 2

Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey

EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal
EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal

Turkey, Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine
Turkey Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine

Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece

Turkey slams Greek president's remarks
Turkey slams Greek president's remarks

New Greek rallies announced in Macedonia name row
New Greek rallies announced in Macedonia name row

Life grinds to halt in Greece after general strike
Life grinds to halt in Greece after general strike

Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist
Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 