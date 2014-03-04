Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish jets on Sunday "neutralized” 3 armed terrorists as part of counter-terror operations in northern Iraq, the military said.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the fighter jets had conducted airstrikes targeting the terror group in the Zap and Hakurk areas.
Turkish strikes in this region normally target PKK terrorists.
Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decades-long armed campaign.
In recent days Turkish officials have suggested that the Mt. Qandil region in northern Iraq near the Iranian border -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.
In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.
