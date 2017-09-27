Today in History June 10

|1190
|Frederick Barbarossa drowns in a river while leading an army of the Third Crusade.
|1692
|Bridget Bishop is hanged in Salem, Mass., for witchcraft.
|1776
|The Continental Congress appoints a committee to write a Declaration of Independence.
|1801
|Tripoli declares war on the U.S. for refusing to pay tribute.
|1854
|The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, holds its first graduation.
|1861
|Dorothea Dix is appointed superintendent of female nurses for the Union army.
|1864
|At the Battle of Brice's Crossroads in Mississippi, Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest defeats the numerically superior Union troops.
|1898
|U.S. Marines land in Cuba.
|1905
|Japan and Russia agree to peace talks brokered by President Theodore Roosevelt.
|1909
|An SOS signal is transmitted for the first time in an emergency when the Cunard liner SS Slavonia is wrecked off the Azores.
|1916
|Mecca, under control of the Turks, falls to the Arabs during the Great Arab Revolt.
|1920
|The Republican convention in Chicago endorses women's suffrage.
|1924
|The Italian socialist leader Giacomo Matteotti is kidnapped and assassinated by Fascists in Rome.
|1925
|Tennessee adopts a new biology text book denying the theory of evolution.
|1940
|The Norwegian army capitulates to the Germans.
|1942
|Germany razes the town of Lidice, Czechoslovakia and kills more than 1,300 citizens in retribution of the murder of Reinhard Heydrich.
|1943
|The Allies begin bombing Germany around the clock.
|1944
|The U.S. VII and V corps, advancing from Normandy's beaches, link up and begin moving inland.
|1948
|The news that the sound barrier has been broken is finally released to the public by the U.S. Air Force. Chuck Yeager, piloting the rocket airplane X-1, exceeded the speed of sound on October 14, 1947.
|1963
|Buddhist monk Ngo Quang Duc dies by self immolation in Saigon to protest persecution by the Diem government.
|1970
|A 15-man group of special forces troops begin training for Operation Kingpin, a POW rescue mission in North Vietnam.
|1985
|The Israeli army pulls out of Lebanon after 1,099 days of occupation.
|1999
|Serb forces begin their withdrawal from Kosovo after signing an agreement with the NATO powers.
