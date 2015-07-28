14:16, 10 June 2018 Sunday

Jordan needs economic support: Mogherini

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Union is convinced that Jordan needs economic support, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi in Amman, Mogherini assured Jordan of continued economic support for the kingdom.

She said the EU has provided economic and financial support to Jordan over the past years and the bloc will continue the same level of support to the country.

Mogherini arrived in Amman on Saturday and held talks with King Abdullah II to discuss developments in the country.

The visit came amid protests in Jordan since the government last month approved a controversial income tax bill.

The protests had forced Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki to resign, with the Jordanian king appointing Education Minister Omar al-Razzaz to head up a new government.

Al-Safadi, for his part, said his talks with the EU foreign policy chief were “an opportunity to engage in dialogue on bilateral and regional issues.”

“Cooperation with the EU has helped us in our development process," he said.

Amman recently raised subsidized electricity prices for the fifth time this year, leading to further popular discontent. It also announced increases in subsidized fuel prices before swiftly reversing the move following a popular backlash.

According to official data, Jordan's budget for this year suffers from a roughly financial deficit of $1.753 billion.

Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host a quartet summit that will be attended by Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan on Sunday to discuss the ongoing economic crisis in Jordan.