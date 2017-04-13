Libyan coast guards rescue 152 migrants

World Bulletin / News Desk
Libyan coast guards have rescued 152 undocumented migrants, including 19 women and three children, off the country’s western shores, according to the Libyan navy on Sunday.
The migrants were rescued in two separate operations on Saturday, the navy said in a statement.
A group of migrants were located 32 kilometers (20 miles) north of the city of Zuwara -- some 120 km (75 mi) west of the capital Tripoli, while others were rescued 32 km (20 mi) north of Qara Bulli are, 80 km (50 mi) east of Tripoli, it said.
Algerian, Tunisian and Sudanese migrants were among those rescued, the statement said.
Around 785 migrants died in the Mediterranean Sea this year while trying to sail to Europe, according to the UN migration agency, IOM.
According to the Libyan Navy, 16,000 undocumented migrants were rescued in 2017.
Ever since the collapse of the central authority in Libya in 2011, the country’s northwestern coast has become a hub for illegal migration to Italy and other countries in Europe.
Libya represents a major transit point for African migrants seeking access to Europe, especially Italy.
Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.