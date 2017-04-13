Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:11, 10 June 2018 Sunday
Africa
14:55, 10 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Libyan coast guards rescue 152 migrants
Libyan coast guards rescue 152 migrants

Libya represents a major transit point for African migrants seeking access to Europe, especially Italy

World Bulletin / News Desk

Libyan coast guards have rescued 152 undocumented migrants, including 19 women and three children, off the country’s western shores, according to the Libyan navy on Sunday.

The migrants were rescued in two separate operations on Saturday, the navy said in a statement.

A group of migrants were located 32 kilometers (20 miles) north of the city of Zuwara -- some 120 km (75 mi) west of the capital Tripoli, while others were rescued 32 km (20 mi) north of Qara Bulli are, 80 km (50 mi) east of Tripoli, it said.

Algerian, Tunisian and Sudanese migrants were among those rescued, the statement said.

Around 785 migrants died in the Mediterranean Sea this year while trying to sail to Europe, according to the UN migration agency, IOM.

According to the Libyan Navy, 16,000 undocumented migrants were rescued in 2017.

Ever since the collapse of the central authority in Libya in 2011, the country’s northwestern coast has become a hub for illegal migration to Italy and other countries in Europe.

Libya represents a major transit point for African migrants seeking access to Europe, especially Italy.



Related libya
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.

News

Libya: Haftar-led forces seize three-fourths of Derna
Libya Haftar-led forces seize three-fourths of Derna

UN: Human traffickers kill 12 migrants in Libya
UN Human traffickers kill 12 migrants in Libya

Libyan rivals agree to hold elections on Dec. 10
Libyan rivals agree to hold elections on Dec 10

Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference
Scepticism as France convenes Libya peace conference

Councils in western Libya reject Paris summit
Councils in western Libya reject Paris summit

Over 100 migrants escape from Libya trafficking camp
Over 100 migrants escape from Libya trafficking camp






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 