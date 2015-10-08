Rohingya organizations criticize recent UN-Myanmar deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
Rohingya organizations worldwide criticized on Sunday a new agreement signed between Myanmar and the UN on repatriation of Rohingya refugees, saying it did not touch the root causes of the crisis.
“We are deeply concerned that the MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] did not address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis, particularly the issue of Rohingya citizenship and ethnic identity,” said a joint statement signed by 23 Rohingya organizations, including the European Rohingya Council (ERC) and Arakan Rohingya National Organization (ARNO).
On June 6, the Myanmar government signed the agreement with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), allowing them to get involved in the much-delayed repatriation process.
The statement also voiced concern over not involving a refugee representative in the signing of the agreement, although Rohingya had the right to know about the deal on their repatriation.
“The texts of the MOU have not been made public leaving the international community in dark that calls into question,” it added.
“All previous records showed that the UN agencies, including UNHCR as the agent of the interest of the international community, could not provide adequate protection to the Rohingya returnees due to obstinacy of the Myanmar government,” it said.
