After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

World Bulletin / News Desk
After a rollercoaster week of Brexit rows within her government and with Brussels, British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Tuesday seek to avoid another setback in a long-awaited showdown with parliament.
Over 12 hours of debate on Tuesday and Wednesday, May will seek to overturn changes made by the unelected House of Lords to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, which sets the legal framework for Brexit.
Flashpoints include proposals to increase the power of parliament to decide on the final Brexit deal, and others seeking to keep Britain closely aligned with the EU's economy after it leaves the bloc.
May this weekend said the Lords had gone "far beyond" their scrutiny role in trying to amend the bill to "tie the government's hands in the negotiations", and urged MPs to overturn the changes.
The Conservative government is seeking to overturn 14 of the 15 Lords amendments and appears confident of success on most of them.
One in danger of not being overturned is the so-called meaningful vote amendment, which would give parliament the power to decide what to do if it rejects the final Brexit deal.
The government may also lose a vote on membership of the EU's customs union, but this may not have much practical impact due to the way it is drafted.
Another on joining the European Economic Area (EEA) -- the single market -- will likely fall because the main opposition Labour party opposes it.
