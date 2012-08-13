Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:11, 10 June 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 15:18, 10 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Kim Jong-un lands in Singapore for US summit
Kim Jong-un lands in Singapore for US summit

North Korean leader awaits historic meeting with US President Donald Trump

World Bulletin / News Desk

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore on Sunday, amid intense global anticipation of his June 12 summit with American counterpart Donald Trump.

The Southeast Asian city state is hosting Tuesday's unprecedented meeting between the pair, who are expected to work on a deal to denuclearize the North in return of the removal of sanctions and an American security guarantee.

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan confirmed Kim's arrival via Twitter: "Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong Un, who has just arrived in Singapore."

Balakrishnan also posted a photo of himself shaking hands with the North Korean leader at Changi Airport.

Kim was escorted in a motorcade to St. Regis Hotel, where he will stay under heavy security given that this is a very rare overseas trip for him.

North Korea's state media usually only reports on Kim's movements after he has conducted his business.

But the authoritarian state's regime has shown signs of changing the way it does things in line with early steps towards denuclearization, including two surprise trips by Kim to China this year and a pair of meetings at the inter-Korean border.

Despite that the North sent three separate flights to Singapore on Sunday in an apparent effort to confuse onlookers.



Related north korea kim jong un
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.

News

Singapore vigilant ahead of Trump-Kim summit
Singapore vigilant ahead of Trump-Kim summit

US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

UN expert urges N.Korea prisoner amnesty
UN expert urges N Korea prisoner amnesty

US, North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor
US North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor

North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows in Seoul
North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows in Seoul

Trump waits letter from Kim
Trump waits letter from Kim

Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong-un remains ‘fixed’ on denuclearization
Kim Jong-un remains fixed on denuclearization

Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify

Trump and Kim raise summit hopes
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ
North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 