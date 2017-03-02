UAE president makes rare appearance

World Bulletin / News Desk
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has met with family members in France, UAE media reported Sunday, one of his rare appearances since a stroke in 2014.
Sheikh Khalifa in 2004 succeeded his father, the late UAE founding president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, as ruler of Abu Dhabi -- the largest and wealthiest of the seven-member United Arab Emirates.
Sheikh Khalifa has previously made only one public appearance since undergoing an operation following a stroke in January 2014, marking the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday last year.
Khalifa has withdrawn from day-to-day decisions, allowing his half-brother and crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to assume greater power.
