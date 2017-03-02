Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:10, 10 June 2018 Sunday
Middle East
Update: 15:57, 10 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
UAE president makes rare appearance
UAE president makes rare appearance

The official WAM news agency published photos of white-bearded Abu Dhabi Emir Sheikh Khalifa, 70, chatting with relatives at his residence in the French resort town of Evian.

World Bulletin / News Desk

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has met with family members in France, UAE media reported Sunday, one of his rare appearances since a stroke in 2014.

Sheikh Khalifa in 2004 succeeded his father, the late UAE founding president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, as ruler of Abu Dhabi -- the largest and wealthiest of the seven-member United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Khalifa has previously made only one public appearance since undergoing an operation following a stroke in January 2014, marking the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday last year.

Khalifa has withdrawn from day-to-day decisions, allowing his half-brother and crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to assume greater power.



Related nahyan UAE khalifa
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.

News

Kerry meets UAE Prince Nahyan
Kerry meets UAE Prince Nahyan

Bahrain FM reiterates stance on Muslim Brotherhood

Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27
Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27

UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea
UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea

Russian, UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender
Russian UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender

Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra ‘resolved’
Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra resolved

Yemen, UAE reportedly reach deal over island
Yemen UAE reportedly reach deal over island

Japan's Abe in the UAE to boost ties
Japan's Abe in the UAE to boost ties






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 