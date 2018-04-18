Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:10, 10 June 2018 Sunday
Turkey
16:48, 10 June 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey

Opening ceremony for Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project to be held in Eskisehir province on June 12

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will inaugurate Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project on June 12 in central Turkey, the country’s presidency announced on Sunday.

“The opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be held in Eskisehir on June 12, 2018 under the auspices of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” a statement by the presidency’s press office read.

The opening ceremony will host government and state heads, energy ministers, executives of energy companies and senior bureaucrats from shareholder and friendly countries, the statement said.

The TANAP project aims to transport the natural gas produced in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz-2 gas field in the Caspian Sea and in other fields in the south of the Caspian Sea first to Turkey and then to Europe, it added.

Marking the efforts to further regional cooperation among Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, that statement said the countries have engaged in major projects in recent years that would integrate the Caspian basin with the world.

TANAP, with around $8.5 billion of investment, will deliver 6 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas to Turkey and 10 billion to Europe per year. The European part of the project is expected to become operational in 2020.



Related tanap Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey s top cleric marks Laylat al-Qadr
Turkey’s top cleric marks Laylat al-Qadr

Quran is guide to true path, Ali Erbas says
Turkish Bulgarian PMs to meet on June 12
Turkish, Bulgarian PMs to meet on June 12

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov in Turkey's Izmir province
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey

Opening ceremony for Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project to be held in Eskisehir province on June 12
14 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
14 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

Turkish military says 14 PKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in anti-terror operations since Friday
Erdogan slams Austria for shutting mosques
Erdogan slams Austria for shutting mosques

Turkish president says Turkey will respond to Austrian government's decision to expel imams
Turkey condemns fatal terror attacks in Iraq s Kirkuk
Turkey condemns fatal terror attacks in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns triple bombing that killed 1, injured 14 in Kirkurk
Turkish Jordanian leaders speak over phone
Turkish, Jordanian leaders speak over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kind Abdullah discuss joint effort aimed to protect Jerusalem's status
YPG PKK terrorists vandalize homes in NW Syria
YPG/PKK terrorists vandalize homes in NW Syria

Homes of residents in northern Aleppo, who were forced to flee, are looted and burned by terrorists
Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack

3 PKK terrorists neutralized, 1 soldier injured
Over 72 000 expats voted in Turkey's election in 2
Over 72,000 expats voted in Turkey's election in 2 days

Voting in embassies and consulates began on June 7 and will end June 19
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey

Regional governor’s office says counter-terror operation took place in Bestler-Dereler region of Sirnak province
Diyanet criticizes Austria for anti-mosque move
Diyanet criticizes Austria for anti-mosque move

Head of Turkey's religious affairs Ali Erbas: Decision to shut down 7 mosques violates human rights, freedom of religion
Turkey Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine
Turkey, Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine

UN General Assembly meeting expected to be held next week, according to diplomatic sources
Turkey to take control of Mt Qandil soon
Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon

Turkey will see its troops in Qandil very soon, says Interior Minister Suleman Soylu
Turkey to allocate 3 7B for first indigenous car
Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car

Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections

Turkish Supreme Board of Election provides accreditations to observers from 8 international institutions

News

Erdogan, Georgian counterpart discuss TANAP pipeline
Erdogan Georgian counterpart discuss TANAP pipeline

Albania seeks petroleum sector investors
Albania seeks petroleum sector investors

Southern Gas Corridor to be finalized by 2020
Southern Gas Corridor to be finalized by 2020

EU, Azerbaijan to boost energy cooperation
EU Azerbaijan to boost energy cooperation

TANAP pipeline project ahead of schedule: Turkish envoy
TANAP pipeline project ahead of schedule Turkish envoy

TANAP's construction accelerates, costs decrease
TANAP's construction accelerates costs decrease

Erdogan slams Austria for shutting mosques
Erdogan slams Austria for shutting mosques

Turkish, Jordanian leaders speak over phone
Turkish Jordanian leaders speak over phone

Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader 
Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader

Erdogan hints at lifting state of emergency after polls
Erdogan hints at lifting state of emergency after polls

US is our strategic partner says Erdogan
US is our strategic partner says Erdogan

Elections will ‘clearly’ end in first round
Elections will clearly end in first round






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 