Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will inaugurate Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project on June 12 in central Turkey, the country’s presidency announced on Sunday.
“The opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be held in Eskisehir on June 12, 2018 under the auspices of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” a statement by the presidency’s press office read.
The opening ceremony will host government and state heads, energy ministers, executives of energy companies and senior bureaucrats from shareholder and friendly countries, the statement said.
The TANAP project aims to transport the natural gas produced in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz-2 gas field in the Caspian Sea and in other fields in the south of the Caspian Sea first to Turkey and then to Europe, it added.
Marking the efforts to further regional cooperation among Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, that statement said the countries have engaged in major projects in recent years that would integrate the Caspian basin with the world.
TANAP, with around $8.5 billion of investment, will deliver 6 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas to Turkey and 10 billion to Europe per year. The European part of the project is expected to become operational in 2020.
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov in Turkey's Izmir province
Opening ceremony for Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project to be held in Eskisehir province on June 12
Turkish military says 14 PKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in anti-terror operations since Friday
Turkish president says Turkey will respond to Austrian government's decision to expel imams
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns triple bombing that killed 1, injured 14 in Kirkurk
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kind Abdullah discuss joint effort aimed to protect Jerusalem's status
Homes of residents in northern Aleppo, who were forced to flee, are looted and burned by terrorists
Voting in embassies and consulates began on June 7 and will end June 19
Regional governor’s office says counter-terror operation took place in Bestler-Dereler region of Sirnak province
Head of Turkey's religious affairs Ali Erbas: Decision to shut down 7 mosques violates human rights, freedom of religion
UN General Assembly meeting expected to be held next week, according to diplomatic sources
Turkey will see its troops in Qandil very soon, says Interior Minister Suleman Soylu
Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister
Turkish Supreme Board of Election provides accreditations to observers from 8 international institutions