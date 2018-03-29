16:50, 10 June 2018 Sunday

Turkish, Bulgarian PMs to meet on June 12

World Bulletin / News Desk

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will visit Turkey on June 12.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet Borisov in Aegean province of Izmir, according to a statement from his office.

In the meeting, both leaders will discuss issues related to economy, energy, culture and bilateral cooperation.