Today's News
13:51, 11 June 2018 Monday
Media
09:18, 11 June 2018 Monday

Press agenda on June 11
Press agenda on June 11

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 11, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

NIGDE/BURSA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address rallies in central Nigde and northwestern Bursa provinces, and attend iftar (fast-breaking) program in Bursa.

ISTANBUL/USAK/IZMIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet Turkish Industry and Business Association members in Istanbul, campaign for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Usak, and attend ground-breaking ceremony in Izmir.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce balance of payments statistics for April.

ANKARA -  Desk to follow reactions after Austria’s decision to shut down seven mosques and to expel imams from the country.

 

UNITED STATES

SPECIAL REPORT: Korea summit poses opportunity and risk for Trump

By Michael Hernandez and Betul Yuruk

WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS - U.S. President Donald Trump stands on the precipice. In just one day he will have an opportunity to walk back decades of bitter acrimony between the U.S. and North Korea that has repeatedly threatened the cataclysm of all-out nuclear war. 

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to Monitor Syrian civil war.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany to discuss implementation of cease-fire in eastern Ukraine.

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel meets leaders of international organizations IMF, World Bank, WTO, OECD and ILO, to discuss global economic and social problems.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Anti-Brexit campaign group Stop Brexit to hold various demonstrations and activities.

 


