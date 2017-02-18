Press agenda on June 11

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
NIGDE/BURSA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address rallies in central Nigde and northwestern Bursa provinces, and attend iftar (fast-breaking) program in Bursa.
ISTANBUL/USAK/IZMIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet Turkish Industry and Business Association members in Istanbul, campaign for ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Usak, and attend ground-breaking ceremony in Izmir.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to release quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce balance of payments statistics for April.
ANKARA - Desk to follow reactions after Austria’s decision to shut down seven mosques and to expel imams from the country.
UNITED STATES
SPECIAL REPORT: Korea summit poses opportunity and risk for Trump
By Michael Hernandez and Betul Yuruk
WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS - U.S. President Donald Trump stands on the precipice. In just one day he will have an opportunity to walk back decades of bitter acrimony between the U.S. and North Korea that has repeatedly threatened the cataclysm of all-out nuclear war.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to Monitor Syrian civil war.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany to discuss implementation of cease-fire in eastern Ukraine.
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel meets leaders of international organizations IMF, World Bank, WTO, OECD and ILO, to discuss global economic and social problems.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Anti-Brexit campaign group Stop Brexit to hold various demonstrations and activities.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 11, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 10, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 9, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 8, 2018
Here are the main topics of World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 7, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 31, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 27, 2018