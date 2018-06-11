Korea summit poses opportunity and risk for Trump

World Bulletin / News Desk
In just one day he will have an opportunity to walk back decades of bitter acrimony between the U.S. and North Korea that has repeatedly threatened the cataclysm of all-out nuclear war.
But to do so, Trump will have to commit to something he has thus far been reluctant to adhere to: international cooperation.
To date the American president has embarked on an “America first” foreign policy that has hinged on the U.S. assuming an inward, protectionist bent, seeking to destroy international accords where possible, notably the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, while reneging on other commitments, including a free trade deal with Pacific Rim nations and an historic climate accord.
Amid the growing torrent of shredded accords, Trump has a dearth of major foreign policy accomplishments, raising the stakes for this historic sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Tuesday morning in the Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore.
The summit is precedent-setting not simply because it will mark the first time a serving U.S. president has met a North Korean leader, but also because it could serve as a turning point in relations between the erstwhile enemies.
The U.S. has offered economic cooperation and security guarantees for the North should it put down its ballistic missiles and undo its nuclear weapons program. But getting the parties to find the right middle ground that would enable this historic accord to be brokered is unlikely to be a quick task.
Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century