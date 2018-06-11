Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:51, 11 June 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
09:23, 11 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
Korea summit poses opportunity and risk for Trump
Korea summit poses opportunity and risk for Trump

Highly anticipated sit-down could set stage for Trump to broker first major international accord of his presidency

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump stands on the precipice.

In just one day he will have an opportunity to walk back decades of bitter acrimony between the U.S. and North Korea that has repeatedly threatened the cataclysm of all-out nuclear war.

But to do so, Trump will have to commit to something he has thus far been reluctant to adhere to: international cooperation.

To date the American president has embarked on an “America first” foreign policy that has hinged on the U.S. assuming an inward, protectionist bent, seeking to destroy international accords where possible, notably the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, while reneging on other commitments, including a free trade deal with Pacific Rim nations and an historic climate accord.

Amid the growing torrent of shredded accords, Trump has a dearth of major foreign policy accomplishments, raising the stakes for this historic sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Tuesday morning in the Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore.

The summit is precedent-setting not simply because it will mark the first time a serving U.S. president has met a North Korean leader, but also because it could serve as a turning point in relations between the erstwhile enemies.

The U.S. has offered economic cooperation and security guarantees for the North should it put down its ballistic missiles and undo its nuclear weapons program. But getting the parties to find the right middle ground that would enable this historic accord to be brokered is unlikely to be a quick task.

 



Related korea kim jong un Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century

News

Kim Jong-un lands in Singapore for US summit
Kim Jong-un lands in Singapore for US summit

Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel
Kim Jong-un refuses to pay the hotel

Kim Jong-un remains ‘fixed’ on denuclearization
Kim Jong-un remains fixed on denuclearization

Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify
Trump-Kim summit preparations intensify

Trump and Kim raise summit hopes
Trump and Kim raise summit hopes

Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency

Moon signals hope in search for Korean War dead
Moon signals hope in search for Korean War dead

US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes
US to help North Korea's economy if it denuclearizes

Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea

US not set to withdraw troops from Korea
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea

Historic inter-Korean summit underway
Historic inter-Korean summit underway

Seoul wants inter-Korean denuclearization declaration
Seoul wants inter-Korean denuclearization declaration






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 