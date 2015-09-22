09:31, 11 June 2018 Monday

9 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish army neutralized nine terrorists during anti-terror operations in Turkey and northern Iraq, according to the military on Monday.



Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.



In a statement, Turkish General Staff said two out of nine terrorists were neutralized in Hakurk region in northern Iraq during an airstrike on Sunday.



Shelters and weapon emplacements used by terrorists were also destroyed in the area, the statement said.



Separate airstrikes also neutralized another seven terrorists in Bestler-Dereler area in eastern Turkey's Sirnak province, the statement added.



Turkish airstrikes in this region generally target PKK terrorists.



Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decades-long armed campaign.



In recent days, Turkish officials suggested that Mt. Qandil region in northern Iraq near the Iranian border -- where the terrorist group has its headquarters -- may be the target of a future operation.



The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.



In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.