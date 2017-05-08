5 more PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least five more PKK terrorists have been “neutralized” in an ongoing counterterrorism operation in southeast Turkey, the local governor’s office said on Sunday.
Since Friday, the governor’s office said in a statement the total number of terrorists “neutralized” by drone strikes in the southeastern Sirnak province had risen to 19.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
On Friday, security forces launched an operation in the Bestler-Mt. Kaval region against PKK terrorists who were plotting an attack.
A Turkish police officer was martyred during the counterterror operation, according to security sources on Saturday.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said a soldier was also injured during the drone-backed operation targeting the PKK terror group.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.
