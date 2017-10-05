Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose slightly by 0.05 percent, or 46.56 points, to open at 95,922.27 points on Monday.

Among all sector indices, the construction index posted the best performance, up 0.85 percent, while the wholesale and retail trade index suffered the worst, down 1.04 percent.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index increased 0.18 percent and 0.33 percent, respectively.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 95,875.71, down 2.79 percent, with a 7.5 billion-Turkish lira ($1.67 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 4.4800 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday. It was 4.4910 at Friday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate increased to 5.2920, compared with Friday's close of 5.2830.

The price of Brent oil was $76.00 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday.