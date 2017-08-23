Worldbulletin News

13:51, 11 June 2018 Monday
11:46, 11 June 2018 Monday

Scores of rebels killed in Yemen’s western coast
Scores of rebels killed in Yemen’s western coast

Army says 143 rebels were captured during clashes in Yemen's western coast  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Scores of Houthi rebels were killed in clashes and coalition airstrikes in Yemen’s western coast over the past week, according to the Yemeni army on Monday. 

“At least 250 members of the Houthi militia were killed in battles and coalition raids in the past seven days,” the army’s September.net website, citing military sources. 

The fatalities included 20 rebel field commanders, the website said. 

A total of 143 Houthi rebels have also been captured during the clashes, it added. 

The Houthi Shia militia has yet to comment on the claim. 

Last week, the Houthis claimed to have killed more than 70 Yemeni soldiers in an ambush in Al-Hudaydah province, but a Yemeni military commander said that only 19 soldiers had been killed.

Impoverished Yemen has been wracked by violence since 2014, when the Shia Houthi group overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa. 

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as Iranian proxies -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains. 

The following year, UN-sponsored peace talks held in Kuwait failed to produce any tangible breakthroughs. 

The ongoing violence has devastated Yemen’s infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as one of “the worst humanitarian disasters in modern times”. 

 


