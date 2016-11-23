Worldbulletin News

13:50, 11 June 2018 Monday
Turkey
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation

Operation has been conducted in Van and Samsun provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eighteen suspects were arrested during an anti-drug operation across Turkey Monday, according a security source and police statement.

In northern Samsun province, 17 individuals were also rounded up during simultaneous anti-narcotics operation, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

In eastern Van province, an anti-narcotics team seized 48 kilograms (105 pounds) of heroin from a vehicle, Van Police Department said in a written statement. 

During the operation which was launched against the terrorist group PKK's drug trafficking network, police detained the driver for crimes linked to drugs and smuggling.

Police also seized over 6,000 packets of smuggled cigarettes in Edremit district of the province, the statement added. 



