Over 600 migrants rescued in central Mediterranean

“After a very busy night in Central #Mediterranean, 629 people, including 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children, 7 pregnant women, [which were] rescued in 6 separate operations are now aboard the #Aquarius,” SOS Mediterranee wrote on Twitter, referring to its rescue ship “Aquarius”.
“After rescuing 229 people […] the #Aquarius then took 400 more people, [who were] earlier rescued by Italian navy, Italian coastguard & merchant vessels,” the non-governmental organization said.
SOS Mediterranee said its ship “Aquarius is still waiting for definitive instructions regarding the port of safety”.
Last month, the UN migration agency said that so far 655 migrants and refugees, who were trying to reach Europe, had died in the Mediterranean this year.
Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century