Over 600 migrants rescued in central Mediterranean

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 629 undocumented migrants have been rescued in the central Mediterranean, a European migrant rescue agency said on Sunday.

“After a very busy night in Central ‪#Mediterranean, 629 people, including 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children, 7 pregnant women, [which were] rescued in 6 separate operations are now aboard the ‪#Aquarius,” SOS Mediterranee wrote on Twitter, referring to its rescue ship “Aquarius”.

“After rescuing 229 people […] the #Aquarius then took 400 more people, [who were] earlier rescued by Italian navy, Italian coastguard & merchant vessels,” the non-governmental organization said.

SOS Mediterranee said its ship “Aquarius is still waiting for definitive instructions regarding the port of safety”.

Last month, the UN migration agency said that so far 655 migrants and refugees, who were trying to reach Europe, had died in the Mediterranean this year.