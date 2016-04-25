Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia

World Bulletin / News Desk
The food aid was distributed among families who have taken shelter at Gefersa Nono, Burayu Keta, Anfo, Sansuzi and Memihran Sefer camps, Mehmet Ali Yetis, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) Ethiopia coordinator, told Anadolu Agency on Monday.
“This is the first TIKA consignment for displaced Ethiopians and a second operation will be organized in the coming weeks,” he said.
The target, according to him, is to reach out to 1,600 displaced families.
The aid recipients are either affected by ethnic clashes or floods, according to the TIKA coordinator.
TIKA has been actively providing development and humanitarian aid.
In March last year, TIKA chipped in with critical donations after a trash dump landslide in the outskirts of capital Addis Ababa killed more than 113 people and left many homeless.
The Turkish aid agency also financed the restoration of the ancient Nejashi Mosque in northern Ethiopia, and the former Ottoman Consulate in eastern Ethiopia.
In February 2016, TIKA donated 117 wheelchairs to disabled people in Assosa, the capital of the Benishangul regional state bordering Sudan, in cooperation with the local education office and the local Turkish alumni association.
TIKA has distributed food aid among 675 families at internally-displaced people's camps in Ethiopia's Oromia
