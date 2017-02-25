Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:43, 11 June 2018 Monday
Turkey
13:57, 11 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to pay a working visit to Beijing on June 14-15

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a working visit to Beijing on June 14-15 upon the invitation of Wang Yi, China's state councilor and minister of foreign affairs.

"During the meetings, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It added Cavusoglu "will also meet business circles and members of the press in Beijing".

 


Related china Cavusoglu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital

At least 12 killed, over 30 others wounded in suicide attack in Kabul on Monday
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil Sinjar
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil, Sinjar

Turkish warplanes destroyed 14 important targets, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to pay a working visit to Beijing on June 14-15
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia

TIKA has distributed food aid among 675 families at internally-displaced people's camps in Ethiopia's Oromia
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation

Operation has been conducted in Van and Samsun provinces
Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'
Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'

President tweets Turkey is continuing to grow 'strongly' despite attacks on its economy
5 more PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
5 more PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

Turkish military says 19 PKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in Sirnak province since Friday
Erdogan shares grief with all poor oppressed in world
Erdogan shares grief with all poor, oppressed in world

Turkish President says Turkey is with ‘all those who are ill-treated, left alone, exiled in region’  
9 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
9 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Airstrikes kill 2 armed terrorists in northern Iraq, 7 others in eastern Turkey's Sirnak province 
Turkey s top cleric marks Laylat al-Qadr
Turkey’s top cleric marks Laylat al-Qadr

Quran is guide to true path, Ali Erbas says
Turkish Bulgarian PMs to meet on June 12
Turkish, Bulgarian PMs to meet on June 12

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov in Turkey's Izmir province
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey

Opening ceremony for Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project to be held in Eskisehir province on June 12
14 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
14 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

Turkish military says 14 PKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in anti-terror operations since Friday
Erdogan slams Austria for shutting mosques
Erdogan slams Austria for shutting mosques

Turkish president says Turkey will respond to Austrian government's decision to expel imams
Turkey condemns fatal terror attacks in Iraq s Kirkuk
Turkey condemns fatal terror attacks in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns triple bombing that killed 1, injured 14 in Kirkurk
Turkish Jordanian leaders speak over phone
Turkish, Jordanian leaders speak over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kind Abdullah discuss joint effort aimed to protect Jerusalem's status

News

China accused of hacking, stealing US Navy plans
China accused of hacking stealing US Navy plans

Chinese torture allegedly kills Islamic scholar
Chinese torture allegedly kills Islamic scholar

China rescues 23 miners after iron mine blast
China rescues 23 miners after iron mine blast

Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'
Mattis accuses China for 'intimidation and coercion'

China stocks take step forward with MSCI nod
China stocks take step forward with MSCI nod

Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit
Merkel met wives of jailed lawyers during China visit

Turkish FM speaks with counterparts to discuss Gaza
Turkish FM speaks with counterparts to discuss Gaza

Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move

Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara
Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara

Cavusoglu, Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels
Cavusoglu Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels

Divisive language in EU a ‘dangerous game’
Divisive language in EU a dangerous game

Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace
Cavusoglu in New York for UN meeting on peace






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 