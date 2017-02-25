Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a working visit to Beijing on June 14-15 upon the invitation of Wang Yi, China's state councilor and minister of foreign affairs.

"During the meetings, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It added Cavusoglu "will also meet business circles and members of the press in Beijing".