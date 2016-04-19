Suicide attack at Afghan ministry kills 12 in Kabul

World Bulletin / News Desk
Hashmat Stanikzai, the spokesman for the police headquarters in Kabul, told Anadolu Agency a suicide bomber blew his explosives at the entrance of the ministry’s compound when the employees were about to leave for their homes in the afternoon.
“Women are among the victims”, he said, while confirming that 12 people were killed and 30 others injured in the attack.
The MoRRD is located in the western Darul Aman neighborhood of Kabul surrounded by other important government offices.
Quoting MoRRD officials, the local Ariana News reported that 13 people were killed in the attack and they all were low-ranking employees at the ministry.
Earlier in the day, a suicide attack was followed by gun fight at the Directorate of Education in the eastern Jalalabad city bordering Pakistan’s restive tribal belt.
Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, informed Anadolu Agency that all four attackers were killed in this attack, and ten civilians got wounded.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for either of the attacks.
The attack came after the Afghan government last week announced a temporary cease-fire against the Taliban starting from 27th of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The move was reciprocated by the Taliban with a three-day cease-fire on the occasion of the Muslim holy festival of Eid at the end of the month of Ramadan.
