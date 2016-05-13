Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:43, 11 June 2018 Monday
Europe
15:13, 11 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
French minister slams 'illegal' oil refinery blockades
French minister slams 'illegal' oil refinery blockades

French farmers launch blockades of 14 refineries to protest imports of low cost palm oil for biofuel manufacturing

World Bulletin / News Desk

Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert on Monday denounced as “illegal” the farmers' blockades of oil refineries to oppose the government decision to allow Total to use imported palm oil at a biofuel plant.

French farmers launched blockades of the country's 14 refineries and hundreds of Total S.A. fuel depots since Sunday evening to protest imports of low cost palm oil for manufacturing biofuel, a move they denounce as unfair competition that jeopardizes their livelihood.

“This blockade cannot be the solution to the discussion that we are going to have. This blockade is illegal. It is not by blocking refineries that we are going to find adequate solutions,” Travert told French RTL radio.

The minister called on angry protesters to sit for negotiations to reach "adequate solutions", insisting that the government would not back down on its decision to allow energy giant Total to import palm oil at a biofuel plant in La Mede, southeastern France.

Total has invested 275 million euros ($324 million) to transform La Mede refinery into a plant that can make 500,000 tons of biodiesel per year.

"I want Total and biofuel producers to reach an agreement on a base price and a contract that will benefit rapeseed producers," Travert said, adding there was no risk of a shortage of petrol due to the movement.

Travert said he would meet the labor unions on Tuesday to jointly "find alternatives together."

Christiane Lambert, president of farmers’ union FNSEA, said the blockades were intended to pressure the government over recent trade agreements that would allow imports of meat, sugar, and ethanol from countries "that do not respect the same conditions of production as French products."

Total’s decision was "the last straw," she said in an interview with Franceinfo television.

The farmers' unions warned the three days action could be extended.

The number of French farms decreased by 7 percent last year and their bankruptcies rose by the proportion in France as a whole despite economy growth, according to the national statistical institute INSEE.

 


Related oil french
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says

News

Kenya makes first crude oil export
Kenya makes first crude oil export

Venezuela, a top oil exporter in deep crisis
Venezuela a top oil exporter in deep crisis

Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump, Asian stocks climb
Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump Asian stocks

Eight killed in oil tankers' explosion in Nigeria
Eight killed in oil tankers' explosion in Nigeria

Oil theft 'costing Libya over $750 mn annually'
Oil theft 'costing Libya over 750 mn annually'

Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes

Saudi FM receives French delegation in Riyadh
Saudi FM receives French delegation in Riyadh

Delays, cost overrun seen for contested UK nuclear plant
Delays cost overrun seen for contested UK nuclear plant

French EDF keen on hydro, renewable projects in Turkey
French EDF keen on hydro renewable projects in Turkey

Lawmakers condemn British, French intervention in Libya
Lawmakers condemn British French intervention in Libya

French schools to teach Arabic
French schools to teach Arabic

French forces arrive in Libya to support Haftar in Benghazi
French forces arrive in Libya to support Haftar in Benghazi






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 