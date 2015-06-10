Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:43, 11 June 2018 Monday
Africa
16:28, 11 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic

The fighting occurred in the town of Bambari, according to UN sources there and in the capital Bangui. A CAR soldier was also injured.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Burundian soldier in the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) was killed late Sunday in a clash in the centre of the country, UN sources said.

The death came a week after a Tanzanian peacekeeper was killed and seven others were wounded when their patrol was ambushed in the village of Dilapoko in the southwest Mambere-Kadei prefecture.

The UN force, known by its French acronym of MINUSCA, has been in CAR since April 2014, tasked with assisting to stabilise the country after a brutal sectarian-tinged civil conflict that France helped to dampen.

It is one of the UN's biggest peacekeeping operations and currently has 11,000 troops and 2,000 police in a complement of nearly 13,500 people.

However, the mission is struggling to contain militias who control most of the country's territory and often violently fight each other.

Five UN troops have now been killed in the CAR this year.

Sunday's attack was carried out by a group that calls itself the Union for Peace in CAR (UPC), a gendarmerie official said in Bambari, adding that several militiamen were killed during the three-hour gunfight.

Bambari lies at the crossroads of several rival zones of militia influence.

MINUSCA intervened in the city in 2017 to force out the UPC, but the group went on the attack last month, targeting police buildings and the UN mission's base there. 

The offices of nine NGOS and the National Refugees Commission (CNR) were also pillaged, according to the UN.



Related Central African Republic UN
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says

News

Recent violence in CAR drives thousands to Chad: UN
Recent violence in CAR drives thousands to Chad UN

Troops kill 2 civilians at Central African airport
Troops kill 2 civilians at Central African airport

UN to send 900 more troops to C.African Rep
UN to send 900 more troops to C African Rep

UN chief calls for dialogue in Central African Republic
UN chief calls for dialogue in Central African Republic

UN condemns fresh violence in Central African Republic
UN condemns fresh violence in Central African Republic

OIC decries mosque massacre in Central African Republic
OIC decries mosque massacre in Central African Republic

New secretive deal between UN, Myanmar smells foul
New secretive deal between UN Myanmar smells foul

Global food prices on rise in May: UN food body
Global food prices on rise in May UN food body

46 migrants drown on Yemen’s shores, 16 missing
46 migrants drown on Yemen s shores 16 missing

UN expert urges N.Korea prisoner amnesty
UN expert urges N Korea prisoner amnesty

UN calls for calm in Mali opposition protest
UN calls for calm in Mali opposition protest

US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians
US vetoes UN resolution on Palestinians






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 