Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:43, 11 June 2018 Monday
Turkey
17:03, 11 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital

At least 12 killed, over 30 others wounded in suicide attack in Kabul on Monday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Monday condemned a suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital that left at least 12 people dead.

More than 30 others were wounded in the attack at the entrance to the rural rehabilitation and development ministry in Kabul on Monday.

"We learned with sorrow that a terrorist attack perpetrated today at the gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in Kabul resulted in loss of lives of many and left many others wounded," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous terrorist attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan," read the statement.

The attack -- whose responsibility has not yet been claimed by any group -- came after the Afghan government last week announced a temporary cease-fire against the Taliban starting from 27th of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The move was reciprocated by the Taliban with a three-day cease-fire on the occasion of the Muslim holy festival of Eid at the end of the month of Ramadan.

 


Related Turkey Afghan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital

At least 12 killed, over 30 others wounded in suicide attack in Kabul on Monday
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil Sinjar
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil, Sinjar

Turkish warplanes destroyed 14 important targets, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to pay a working visit to Beijing on June 14-15
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia

TIKA has distributed food aid among 675 families at internally-displaced people's camps in Ethiopia's Oromia
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation

Operation has been conducted in Van and Samsun provinces
Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'
Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'

President tweets Turkey is continuing to grow 'strongly' despite attacks on its economy
5 more PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
5 more PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

Turkish military says 19 PKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in Sirnak province since Friday
Erdogan shares grief with all poor oppressed in world
Erdogan shares grief with all poor, oppressed in world

Turkish President says Turkey is with ‘all those who are ill-treated, left alone, exiled in region’  
9 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
9 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Airstrikes kill 2 armed terrorists in northern Iraq, 7 others in eastern Turkey's Sirnak province 
Turkey s top cleric marks Laylat al-Qadr
Turkey’s top cleric marks Laylat al-Qadr

Quran is guide to true path, Ali Erbas says
Turkish Bulgarian PMs to meet on June 12
Turkish, Bulgarian PMs to meet on June 12

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov in Turkey's Izmir province
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey

Opening ceremony for Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project to be held in Eskisehir province on June 12
14 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
14 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

Turkish military says 14 PKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in anti-terror operations since Friday
Erdogan slams Austria for shutting mosques
Erdogan slams Austria for shutting mosques

Turkish president says Turkey will respond to Austrian government's decision to expel imams
Turkey condemns fatal terror attacks in Iraq s Kirkuk
Turkey condemns fatal terror attacks in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns triple bombing that killed 1, injured 14 in Kirkurk
Turkish Jordanian leaders speak over phone
Turkish, Jordanian leaders speak over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kind Abdullah discuss joint effort aimed to protect Jerusalem's status

News

Powerful Afghan governor resigns following deal
Powerful Afghan governor resigns following deal

Construction of TAPI's Afghanistan leg kicks off
Construction of TAPI's Afghanistan leg kicks off

Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital

Afghan parliament hails UN resolution on Jerusalem
Afghan parliament hails UN resolution on Jerusalem

Afghans protest ongoing violence in Myanmar
Afghans protest ongoing violence in Myanmar

Afghans outraged by U.S. propaganda
Afghans outraged by U S propaganda

Turkey to restore 2 mosques in Kosovo
Turkey to restore 2 mosques in Kosovo

'Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'
Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'

Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil, Sinjar
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil Sinjar

Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia

18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation

Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'
Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 