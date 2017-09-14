Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Monday condemned a suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital that left at least 12 people dead.

More than 30 others were wounded in the attack at the entrance to the rural rehabilitation and development ministry in Kabul on Monday.

"We learned with sorrow that a terrorist attack perpetrated today at the gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in Kabul resulted in loss of lives of many and left many others wounded," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous terrorist attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan," read the statement.

The attack -- whose responsibility has not yet been claimed by any group -- came after the Afghan government last week announced a temporary cease-fire against the Taliban starting from 27th of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The move was reciprocated by the Taliban with a three-day cease-fire on the occasion of the Muslim holy festival of Eid at the end of the month of Ramadan.