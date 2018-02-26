NKorea talks moving 'more quickly than expected'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Historic talks between the U.S. and North Korea have progressed more rapidly than first thought, and will wrap up in one day, the White House said Monday.

President Donald Trump will depart Singapore for the U.S. at around 8 p.m. local time (1200GMT) Tuesday, the White House confirmed in a statement.

Trump was initially thought to depart Singapore Wednesday, and last week he raised the possibility that the summit could last two to three days.

Prior to leaving the Southeast Asian city-state, Trump will participate in a one-on-one meeting Tuesday morning with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with only translators present before the pair take part in an expanded bilateral meeting and a working lunch.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton will be among the U.S. delegation for the expanded bilateral.

Trump will participate in a press conference before departing Singapore, according to the White House.