Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:42, 11 June 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
17:04, 11 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
NKorea talks moving 'more quickly than expected'
NKorea talks moving 'more quickly than expected'

Trump to depart Singapore for the US on Tuesday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Historic talks between the U.S. and North Korea have progressed more rapidly than first thought, and will wrap up in one day, the White House said Monday.

President Donald Trump will depart Singapore for the U.S. at around 8 p.m. local time (1200GMT) Tuesday, the White House confirmed in a statement.

Trump was initially thought to depart Singapore Wednesday, and last week he raised the possibility that the summit could last two to three days.

Prior to leaving the Southeast Asian city-state, Trump will participate in a one-on-one meeting Tuesday morning with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with only translators present before the pair take part in an expanded bilateral meeting and a working lunch. 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton will be among the U.S. delegation for the expanded bilateral. 

Trump will participate in a press conference before departing Singapore, according to the White House. 

 



Related north korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says

News

Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Kim Jong-un lands in Singapore for US summit
Kim Jong-un lands in Singapore for US summit

Singapore vigilant ahead of Trump-Kim summit
Singapore vigilant ahead of Trump-Kim summit

US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

UN expert urges N.Korea prisoner amnesty
UN expert urges N Korea prisoner amnesty

US, North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor
US North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 