Asia-Pacific
17:05, 11 June 2018 Monday

Monsoon rains cause chaos at Rohingya refugee camps
Monsoon rains cause chaos at Rohingya refugee camps

Refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox Bazar under high risk of landslides, infectious and transmitting diseases

World Bulletin / News Desk

The monsoon season in Bangladesh has started to affect Rohingya Muslims, who fled persecution in Myanmar’s restive Rakhine state to take refuge in Bangladesh.

"Monsoon’s initial rain have created a chaos in the makeshift camps of #Bangladesh, where more than 800,000 #Rohingya are sheltering since late 2017," Rohingya Vision, an online broadcaster, reported.

According to the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), 200,000 Rohingya refugees are at the risk of facing landslides and floods while 25,000 are at a very high risk at the camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Mudslides and heavy winds have caused damage to plastic roofs, toilets and bathrooms. The destruction have increased the fear of infectious and transmitting diseases, and contamination of drinking water.

Turkey -- being at the forefront of providing aid to Rohingya refugees – continues its work to provide Rohingya Muslims safer environments during the monsoon season.

The Turkish Red Crescent, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and the Turkish Diyanet Foundation (TDV) continue to build bamboo houses in Cox's Bazar’s Kutupalong camp in order to help its residents to tackle the heavy rains and wind.

 



