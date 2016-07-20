Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:42, 11 June 2018 Monday
Economy
17:07, 11 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
'Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'
'Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'

Turkey's growing performance yields millions of employment in last decade, Turkish ministers say

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey will grow compatibly with medium-term program targets during 2018, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

In a statement, Simsek said: "We see that the stabilization process in the economy begins with the effect of tightening the domestic and foreign financial condition."

Turningt Turkey's growth rate in the first quarter, he said Turkey’s growth target is 5.5 percent for 2018 in the medium term-program.

He stressed that prevailing uncertainties will decrease after the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Turkey will provide structural reforms for sustainable growth, the deputy prime minister said.

He also said: "As a result of our policies to support employment, 8.8 million jobs were created in the last decade and 1.2 million last year."

Turkish economy expanded by 7.4 percent in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed on Monday.

The three-month gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices climbed to around 792.7 billion Turkish liras (nearly $207.5 billion), according to TurkStat data.

Nihat Zeybekci, Turkey's economy minister, said that the government's targets will grow Turkey fast, reaching historical high in exports and investments during the rest of the year.

"In the second quarter of the year, recovery continues for economic activities according to the primer data," he stressed in a press note.

He noted that Turkey expects over 40 million tourists in 2018 and the tourism sector will contribute to the country's growth.

Turkey's growing performance provided more than 1.2 million additional employment in the last 12 months as of February 2018.

The number of unemployed persons in Turkey decreased by 2 percentage points to reach 10.6 percent or 3.35 million persons as of February 2018, versus the same period of the previous year, according to the TurkStat.

 



Related Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'
'Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'

Turkey's growing performance yields millions of employment in last decade, Turkish ministers say
Turkey's current account deficit at 5 4B in April
Turkey's current account deficit at $5.4B in April

12-month rolling deficit is over $57 billion
Turkey's economy expands 7 4 percent in first quarter
Turkey's economy expands 7.4 percent in first quarter

Year-on-year economic growth rate of 7.4 percent in first quarter of 2018 surpasses expectations
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 slightly increases 0.05 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4800
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey
Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey

Polls economists on Turkish economy's potential growth
Turkish Treasury posts 2 9B cash deficit in Jan-May
Turkish Treasury posts $2.9B cash deficit in Jan-May

Treasury reports expenditures of over $81B in January-May 2018
Global food prices on rise in May UN food body
Global food prices on rise in May: UN food body

Food and Agriculture Organization food price index reaches highest level since October last year
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreases to 4.4950
Turkish economy set global example in past 16 years
‘Turkish economy set global example in past 16 years’

Turkish economy in better condition than some developed countries, says president  
Turkey attracts 2 2B in investments in Q1
Turkey attracts $2.2B in investments in Q1

Based on country's economic performance in past 15 years, investors trust Turkey, head of investment agency says
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.22 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increases to 4.5730
European stocks stall as 'contentious' G7 summit looms
European stocks stall as 'contentious' G7 summit looms

While Wall Street opened higher on data showing that the US trade gap is narrowing, stock prices turned lower in Europe after having started the day on a stronger footing.
Turkey sees rise in air passengers
Turkey sees rise in air passengers

Number of passengers rises over 16.4 percent year-on-year from January to May, Turkey's airport authority says
Turkey aims to drop inflation rate to single digits
Turkey aims to drop inflation rate to single digits

Ankara will take necessary steps to reduce inflation rate, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci says
Machinery exports in 2018 reach 7B
Machinery exports in 2018 reach $7B

Machinery represents over 10 pct of total exports
Britain banks 2 5bn for slice of RBS
Britain banks £2.5bn for slice of RBS

Britain on Monday resumed privatisation of the Royal Bank of Scotland, which at the height of the global financial crisis a decade ago underwent the world's biggest bailout by taxpayers.

News

Turkey to restore 2 mosques in Kosovo
Turkey to restore 2 mosques in Kosovo

Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital

Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil, Sinjar
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil Sinjar

Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia

18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation

Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'
Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 