Press agenda on June 12

TURKEY

ESKISEHIR - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremony of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in northwestern Eskisehir province. He is also due to address election rally and attend iftar (fast-breaking) dinner in Eskisehir.

IZMIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov and attend signing ceremony for launch of Izmir Technology Base.

CANKIRI/KIRIKKALE/AMASYA - Yildirim to attend his Justice and Development (AK) Party's election rallies in Cankiri, and Kirikkale. He is also due to attend opening ceremony of Ferhat Tunnel in Amasya.

SINGAPORE - Desk to follow historic meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

FRANCE

PARIS - French rail strike to continue with scheduled major ‘day of action’.

STRASBOURG - European Parliament to hold debates on preparations for June 28-29 European Council with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Iran nuclear agreement with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, and Ebola outbreak in DRC.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz for talks on bilateral ties, migration crisis and other EU issues.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

UNITE KINGDOM

LONDON - Ex-Catalan education minister Clara Ponsati to appear for extradition hearing in Scottish capital Edinburgh.

LONDON - Anti-Brexit protests to continue as UK parliament to discuss EU Withdrawal Bill.