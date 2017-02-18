Worldbulletin News

14:08, 12 June 2018 Tuesday
Media
09:39, 12 June 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on June 12
Press agenda on June 12

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 12, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ESKISEHIR - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremony of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in northwestern Eskisehir province. He is also due to address election rally and attend iftar (fast-breaking) dinner in Eskisehir.

IZMIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov and attend signing ceremony for launch of Izmir Technology Base.

CANKIRI/KIRIKKALE/AMASYA - Yildirim to attend his Justice and Development (AK) Party's election rallies in Cankiri, and Kirikkale. He is also due to attend opening ceremony of Ferhat Tunnel in Amasya.

 

 

SINGAPORE - Desk to follow historic meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

 

 

FRANCE 

PARIS - French rail strike to continue with scheduled major ‘day of action’.

STRASBOURG - European Parliament to hold debates on preparations for June 28-29 European Council with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Iran nuclear agreement with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, and Ebola outbreak in DRC.

 

 

GERMANY 

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz for talks on bilateral ties, migration crisis and other EU issues.

 

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

 

 

UNITE KINGDOM

LONDON - Ex-Catalan education minister Clara Ponsati to appear for extradition hearing in Scottish capital Edinburgh.

LONDON - Anti-Brexit protests to continue as UK parliament to discuss EU Withdrawal Bill.

 

 



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

Press agenda on June 11
Press agenda on June 11

Press agenda on June 10
Press agenda on June 10

Press agenda on June 09
Press agenda on June 09

Press agenda on June 08
Press agenda on June 08

Press agenda on June 07
Press agenda on June 07

Press agenda on June 06
Press agenda on June 06






