Press agenda on June 12

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ESKISEHIR - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremony of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in northwestern Eskisehir province. He is also due to address election rally and attend iftar (fast-breaking) dinner in Eskisehir.
IZMIR - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov and attend signing ceremony for launch of Izmir Technology Base.
CANKIRI/KIRIKKALE/AMASYA - Yildirim to attend his Justice and Development (AK) Party's election rallies in Cankiri, and Kirikkale. He is also due to attend opening ceremony of Ferhat Tunnel in Amasya.
SINGAPORE - Desk to follow historic meeting between the U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.
FRANCE
PARIS - French rail strike to continue with scheduled major ‘day of action’.
STRASBOURG - European Parliament to hold debates on preparations for June 28-29 European Council with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Iran nuclear agreement with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, and Ebola outbreak in DRC.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz for talks on bilateral ties, migration crisis and other EU issues.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
UNITE KINGDOM
LONDON - Ex-Catalan education minister Clara Ponsati to appear for extradition hearing in Scottish capital Edinburgh.
LONDON - Anti-Brexit protests to continue as UK parliament to discuss EU Withdrawal Bill.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to restore Pristina Carshia, Gazi Mehmet Pasha's Mosque
