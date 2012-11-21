Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:07, 12 June 2018 Tuesday
America-Canada
09:40, 12 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'

World Bulletin / News Desk

The New Yorker’s Adam Entous published a report Monday chronicling, among other things, Israel’s recent outreach to Gulf Arab states to work together in countering Iranian influence in the region and to kill the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.

Entous reports that “U.S. intelligence agencies learned of phone calls between senior United Arab Emirates and Israeli officials, including calls between a senior Emirati leader and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

He added that Hillary Clinton, both as Obama’s secretary of state and as a presidential candidate, “knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence.”

The report stated that during Netanyahu's three-day visit to Washington, had dinner at a restaurant where Otaiba was also present with a group. The Emirati ambassador, considered one of the most influential foreign emissaries in Washington, was made aware of Netanyahu's presence and invited him and his wife, Sara, to join his table.

According to the report, Netanyahu joined the ambassador's table, answered some policy questions and shook hands with Otaiba before departing.

Haaretz

 

 



Related UAE Hillary Clinton Benjamin Netanyahu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
Trump Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake

First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
After rollercoaster week May faces Brexit showdown
After rollercoaster week, May faces Brexit showdown

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange
Putin to divulge details of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights
Israel launches surprise drill in Golan Heights

Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Turkish jets neutralize 3 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Leaders focus on empowerment of women, climate change, clean oceans
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid
Kenya dam tragedy survivors benefit from Turkish aid

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV

News

France backs Iran nuclear deal during Israeli PM visit
France backs Iran nuclear deal during Israeli PM visit

Netanyahu heads to Europe seeking about-face on Iran
Netanyahu heads to Europe seeking about-face on Iran

Netanyahu prepared to attack Iran in 2011
Netanyahu prepared to attack Iran in 2011

Putin, Netanyahu meet in Moscow
Putin Netanyahu meet in Moscow

Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime
Israel backs joint airstrikes on Syria regime

Israel cancels UN deal on African migrants
Israel cancels UN deal on African migrants

Hillary Clinton fractures hand on India trip
Hillary Clinton fractures hand on India trip

Hillary Clinton marks painful date with Twitter quip
Hillary Clinton marks painful date with Twitter quip

Hillary Clinton says Brexit a 'disadvantage' for UK
Hillary Clinton says Brexit a 'disadvantage' for UK

Clinton blames FBI, Russia for her presidential loss
Clinton blames FBI Russia for her presidential loss

Misogyny 'played role' in election loss: Clinton
Misogyny 'played role' in election loss Clinton

Clinton campaign to take part in state election recounts
Clinton campaign to take part in state election recounts

UAE president makes rare appearance
UAE president makes rare appearance

Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27
Air Arabia to launch Izmir-UAE flights on June 27

UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea
UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea

Russian, UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender
Russian UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender

Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra ‘resolved’
Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra resolved

Yemen, UAE reportedly reach deal over island
Yemen UAE reportedly reach deal over island






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 