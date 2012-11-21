09:40, 12 June 2018 Tuesday

Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

World Bulletin / News Desk

The New Yorker’s Adam Entous published a report Monday chronicling, among other things, Israel’s recent outreach to Gulf Arab states to work together in countering Iranian influence in the region and to kill the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.

Entous reports that “U.S. intelligence agencies learned of phone calls between senior United Arab Emirates and Israeli officials, including calls between a senior Emirati leader and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

He added that Hillary Clinton, both as Obama’s secretary of state and as a presidential candidate, “knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence.”

The report stated that during Netanyahu's three-day visit to Washington, had dinner at a restaurant where Otaiba was also present with a group. The Emirati ambassador, considered one of the most influential foreign emissaries in Washington, was made aware of Netanyahu's presence and invited him and his wife, Sara, to join his table.

According to the report, Netanyahu joined the ambassador's table, answered some policy questions and shook hands with Otaiba before departing.

