Philippine president jeered by protesters during speech

World Bulletin / News Desk
Duterte had just started delivering his speech for the 120th commemoration of Philippine Independence in the northern province of Cavite when a small but loud group shouted “Duterte traitor!”, “Fake independence!” and “Oust Duterte!”.
Caught off guard, police immediately ushered the protesters out.
"Our Constitution guarantees freedom of the press, freedom of assembly and free expression,” Duterte was quoted by local media as saying as he ordered law enforcement to deal with the protesters peacefully and with maximum tolerance.
“We cannot agree at all times for all seasons,” said Duterte.
“We may not understand each other, [but] at least there is a common denominator between us, and that is love for our country. Nobody can ever question my love for this country,” he added as he proceeded with his speech.
Though he surprised angry protestors outside Congress last July by meeting them after delivering his two-hour State of the Nation address, this is the first time Duterte was jeered at a formal event since he assumed office in 2016.
At the same event, Duterte was seen talking to Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua. Zhao was also seen engaging in conversation with Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana.
Though it was not disclosed in reports what they were talking about, the Philippines on Monday confirmed that it has asked China to "discipline" its coast guard personnel who have been habitually confiscating the catch of Filipino fishermen within the country’s 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone.
Fishermen who spoke in a briefing to local media claimed the situation had improved since Duterte became president but stressed that China remains in control of Scarborough Shoal.
Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff
The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county