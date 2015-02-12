Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange decreased 0.19 percent, or 187.83 points, to open at 96,473.53 points on Tuesday.

Among all sector indices, the leasing factoring index posted the best performance, up 2.27 percent, while the holding index suffered the worst.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index decreased 0.43 percent and 0.57 percent, respectively.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 96,661.36, up 2.79 percent, with a 8.4 billion-Turkish lira ($1.8 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 4.5450 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.5090 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.3490, compared with Monday's close of 5.3230.

The price of Brent oil was $76.81 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday.