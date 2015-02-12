Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
Among all sector indices, the leasing factoring index posted the best performance, up 2.27 percent, while the holding index suffered the worst.
The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index decreased 0.43 percent and 0.57 percent, respectively.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 96,661.36, up 2.79 percent, with a 8.4 billion-Turkish lira ($1.8 billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 4.5450 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.5090 at Monday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.3490, compared with Monday's close of 5.3230.
The price of Brent oil was $76.81 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday.
Deputy PM Mehmet Simsek Simsek forecasts growth will be re-balanced after the second half of year
BIST 100 decreases 0.19 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5450
Turkey's growing performance yields millions of employment in last decade, Turkish ministers say
Year-on-year economic growth rate of 7.4 percent in first quarter of 2018 surpasses expectations
BIST 100 slightly increases 0.05 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4800
Treasury reports expenditures of over $81B in January-May 2018
Food and Agriculture Organization food price index reaches highest level since October last year
BIST 100 decreases 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreases to 4.4950
Turkish economy in better condition than some developed countries, says president
Based on country's economic performance in past 15 years, investors trust Turkey, head of investment agency says
BIST 100 decreases 0.22 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increases to 4.5730
While Wall Street opened higher on data showing that the US trade gap is narrowing, stock prices turned lower in Europe after having started the day on a stronger footing.
Number of passengers rises over 16.4 percent year-on-year from January to May, Turkey's airport authority says
Ankara will take necessary steps to reduce inflation rate, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci says