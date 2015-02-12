Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:08, 12 June 2018 Tuesday
Economy
10:30, 12 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.19 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5450

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange decreased 0.19 percent, or 187.83 points, to open at 96,473.53 points on Tuesday.

Among all sector indices, the leasing factoring index posted the best performance, up 2.27 percent, while the holding index suffered the worst.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index decreased 0.43 percent and 0.57 percent, respectively.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 96,661.36, up 2.79 percent, with a 8.4 billion-Turkish lira ($1.8 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 4.5450 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday. It was 4.5090 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.3490, compared with Monday's close of 5.3230.

The price of Brent oil was $76.81 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday.



Related Borsa Istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted sectoral transformation'
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted, sectoral transformation'

Deputy PM Mehmet Simsek Simsek forecasts growth will be re-balanced after the second half of year
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.19 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5450
Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'
'Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'

Turkey's growing performance yields millions of employment in last decade, Turkish ministers say
Turkey's current account deficit at 5 4B in April
Turkey's current account deficit at $5.4B in April

12-month rolling deficit is over $57 billion
Turkey's economy expands 7 4 percent in first quarter
Turkey's economy expands 7.4 percent in first quarter

Year-on-year economic growth rate of 7.4 percent in first quarter of 2018 surpasses expectations
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 slightly increases 0.05 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4800
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey
Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey

Polls economists on Turkish economy's potential growth
Turkish Treasury posts 2 9B cash deficit in Jan-May
Turkish Treasury posts $2.9B cash deficit in Jan-May

Treasury reports expenditures of over $81B in January-May 2018
Global food prices on rise in May UN food body
Global food prices on rise in May: UN food body

Food and Agriculture Organization food price index reaches highest level since October last year
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreases to 4.4950
Turkish economy set global example in past 16 years
‘Turkish economy set global example in past 16 years’

Turkish economy in better condition than some developed countries, says president  
Turkey attracts 2 2B in investments in Q1
Turkey attracts $2.2B in investments in Q1

Based on country's economic performance in past 15 years, investors trust Turkey, head of investment agency says
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.22 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increases to 4.5730
European stocks stall as 'contentious' G7 summit looms
European stocks stall as 'contentious' G7 summit looms

While Wall Street opened higher on data showing that the US trade gap is narrowing, stock prices turned lower in Europe after having started the day on a stronger footing.
Turkey sees rise in air passengers
Turkey sees rise in air passengers

Number of passengers rises over 16.4 percent year-on-year from January to May, Turkey's airport authority says
Turkey aims to drop inflation rate to single digits
Turkey aims to drop inflation rate to single digits

Ankara will take necessary steps to reduce inflation rate, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci says

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Borsa Istanbul up at open
Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 