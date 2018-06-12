Worldbulletin News

Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that North Korea's denuclearization process will start "very quickly," as the pair wrapped up an unprecedented meeting on Singapore Sentosa Island.

The two leaders signed what was described as a "comprehensive" deal in front of international camera crews.

The American president was full of praise for his "very smart" North Korean counterpart, describing their "very special bond" and a total shift in Washington's relationship with Pyongyang.

North Korea has repeatedly threatened to attack the U.S., after decades of hostility and suspicion since the 1950-53 Korean War closed with a ceasefire. Trump increasingly hit back with his own rhetoric since taking office last year.

But Kim told reporters at the Capella Hotel that they have chosen to "leave the past behind."

Trump also confirmed he would invite the North's leader to the White House.

The deal released later in the day explained that the U.S. is "committed to provide security guarantees" to North Korea in return for Pyongyang's "firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization."

The agreement included an outline of Trump and Kim's vow to establish new relations and to build a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

The statement added that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to take part in further negotiations with the North "at the earliest possible date."

 


