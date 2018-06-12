Google doodle marks Turkish ceramic artist's birthday

World Bulletin / News Desk
The search engine’s home page showed a caricature of Koral working with ceramic at a table with her tools.
Koral – the pioneer of contemporary ceramics -- was born in June 12, 1910 in Istanbul.
She studied philosophy at the Istanbul University Faculty of Literature.
Koral started to work with ceramics in 1947 in Switzerland’s Lausanne.
Later, she continued to work at a ceramics atelier in Paris and opened her first exhibition in the city in 1951. In the same year, Koral exhibited her works at the Maya gallery in Turkey.
The Turkish artist won various awards and had various exhibitions in Turkey and abroad.
Koral’s work -- which included ceramic panels, three dimensional works and products that can be used in everyday life such as vases and plates -- was influenced by Anatolian culture mixed with western artistic elements.
The ceramics artist died in Istanbul on August 26, 1997 at the age of 87.
