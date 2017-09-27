Today in History June 12

|1442
|Alfonso V of Aragon is crowned King of Naples.
|1812
|Napoleon Bonaparte and his army invade Russia.
|1849
|The gas mask is patented by Lewis P. Haslett.
|1862
|Confederate General J. E. B. Stuart begins his ride around the Union Army outside of Richmond, Virginia.
|1901
|Cuba agrees to become an American protectorate by accepting the Platt Amendment.
|1918
|The first airplane bombing raid by an American unit occurs in France.
|1920
|Republicans nominate Warren G. Harding for president and Calvin Coolidge for vice president.
|1921
|President Warren Harding urges every young man to attend military training camp.
|1926
|Brazil quits the League of Nations in protest over plans to admit Germany.
|1931
|Gangster Al Capone and 68 of his henchmen are indicted for violating Prohibition laws.
|1937
|Eight of Stalin's generals are sentenced to death during purges in the Soviet Union.
|1942
|American bombers strike the oil refineries of Ploesti, Romania for the first time.
|1963
|Black civil rights leader Medgar Evers is assassinated by a gunman outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi.
|1967
|The Supreme Court rules that states cannot ban interracial marriages.
|1972
|At a hearing in front the of a U.S. House of Representatives committee, Air Force General John Lavalle defends his orders on engagement in Vietnam.
|1977
|David Berkowitz gets 25 years to life for the Son of Sam murders in New York.
|1985
|The U.S. House of Representatives approves $27 million in aid to the Nicaraguan Contras.
|1991
|Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines begins erupting for the first time in 600 years.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.