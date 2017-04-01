Landslides kill 11 in southeast Bangladesh

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 11 people, including three children, have been killed in landslides in southeast Bangladesh on Tuesday morning, local media reported.

The incidents were triggered by heavy rainfall across Rangamati, the southeastern hilly district of Chattogram division, local daily Prothom Alo said in its report.

The casualties happened in separate incidents of landslides in Boro Pool, Shikolpara and Hatimara areas early Tuesday amid heavy rains in the district since Sunday, officer-in-charge of Naniarchar Police Station Abdul Latif told reporters.

Furthermore, many low-lying regions of the district have been waterlogged due to the incessant heavy rains for the last few days.

Several teams of Fire Service and Civil Defense in association with policemen, government officials there and locals are carrying out rescue activities in the areas, Latif added.

According to Bangladeshi Meteorological Department, the similar showers are likely to continue for the next two days.

Last year in Bangladesh, a series of landslides happened during monsoon which claimed at least 170 people -- 120 alone in Rangamati.