14:06, 12 June 2018 Tuesday
Balkans
Muslims in Albania filled streets for the Night of Qadr
Muslims in Albania filled streets for the Night of Qadr

A large number of Muslim believers gathered in the street of the city to jointly celebrate the Salaah prayer in the Holy night of Qadr.

World Bulletin / News Desk



