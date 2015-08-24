Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish Police Special Operations officer succumbed to his wounds he sustained in an attack by the PKK terror group a week earlier in the eastern Hakkari province.

Police officer Sinan Turkoglu (25) passed away in a hospital in the capital Ankara where he has undergone treatment for the past eight days.

Turkoglu was seriously injured in a gun-and-rocket attack by PKK terrorists in Semdinli on June 3.

The police officer, who has served with the department for three years, will be buried in his hometown of Elbistan in the southern Kahramanmaras province.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.