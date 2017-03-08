Turkish army to remain in N. Iraq until mission ends

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish armed forces will remain in northern Iraq until the terrorists are cleared from the region, Turkey’s defense minister said on Tuesday.

Nurettin Canikli said: “Turkish armed forces will remain in [northern Iraq] with all means until the mission completes.”

He also said that Iran has expressed “very clearly” their support to Turkey’s anti-terror operations targeting all the terror elements in northern Iraq, including Qandil region.

Canikli noted that more than 500 terrorists have been neutralized in northern Iraq since the beginning of 2018.

He emphasized that the army has been carrying out the operation without harming any country’s territorial integrity.

Turkey has launched anti-terror operations in both Qandil and Sinjar regions in northern Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Addressing locals in central Nigde province, Erdogan said: “We’ve started anti-terror operations in Qandil and Sinjar. We’ve destroyed 14 important targets with our 20 aircraft.”

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the terrorist PKK resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.