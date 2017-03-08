Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:07, 12 June 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
13:35, 12 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkish army to remain in N. Iraq until mission ends
Turkish army to remain in N. Iraq until mission ends

Iran backs Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq including Qandil region, says Turkish defense minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish armed forces will remain in northern Iraq until the terrorists are cleared from the region, Turkey’s defense minister said on Tuesday.

Nurettin Canikli said: “Turkish armed forces will remain in [northern Iraq] with all means until the mission completes.”

He also said that Iran has expressed “very clearly” their support to Turkey’s anti-terror operations targeting all the terror elements in northern Iraq, including Qandil region. 

Canikli noted that more than 500 terrorists have been neutralized in northern Iraq since the beginning of 2018.

He emphasized that the army has been carrying out the operation without harming any country’s territorial integrity. 

Turkey has launched anti-terror operations in both Qandil and Sinjar regions in northern Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Addressing locals in central Nigde province, Erdogan said: “We’ve started anti-terror operations in Qandil and Sinjar. We’ve destroyed 14 important targets with our 20 aircraft.”

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the terrorist PKK resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.

 



Related Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish army to remain in N Iraq until mission ends
Turkish army to remain in N. Iraq until mission ends

Iran backs Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq including Qandil region, says Turkish defense minister
Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack
Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack

Police officer was injured in a terrorist attack in eastern Hakkari province 
Google doodle marks Turkish ceramic artist's birthday
Google doodle marks Turkish ceramic artist's birthday

Search engine shows caricature of late Fureya Koral working with ceramics on table with her tools
Turkey's President vows new houses will spur reading
Turkey's President vows new houses will spur reading

New kiraathanes (reading houses) in cities will arouse love of reading among the young, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital

At least 12 killed, over 30 others wounded in suicide attack in Kabul on Monday
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil Sinjar
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil, Sinjar

Turkish warplanes destroyed 14 important targets, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to pay a working visit to Beijing on June 14-15
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia

TIKA has distributed food aid among 675 families at internally-displaced people's camps in Ethiopia's Oromia
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation

Operation has been conducted in Van and Samsun provinces
Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'
Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'

President tweets Turkey is continuing to grow 'strongly' despite attacks on its economy
5 more PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
5 more PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

Turkish military says 19 PKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in Sirnak province since Friday
Erdogan shares grief with all poor oppressed in world
Erdogan shares grief with all poor, oppressed in world

Turkish President says Turkey is with ‘all those who are ill-treated, left alone, exiled in region’  
9 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
9 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Airstrikes kill 2 armed terrorists in northern Iraq, 7 others in eastern Turkey's Sirnak province 
Turkey s top cleric marks Laylat al-Qadr
Turkey’s top cleric marks Laylat al-Qadr

Quran is guide to true path, Ali Erbas says
Turkish Bulgarian PMs to meet on June 12
Turkish, Bulgarian PMs to meet on June 12

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to meet his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov in Turkey's Izmir province
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey
Erdogan to inaugurate TANAP pipeline in central Turkey

Opening ceremony for Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project to be held in Eskisehir province on June 12

News

Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack
Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack

Turkey needs 'deep-rooted, sectoral transformation'
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted sectoral transformation'

Turkey to restore 2 mosques in Kosovo
Turkey to restore 2 mosques in Kosovo

'Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'
Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'

Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital

Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil, Sinjar
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil Sinjar






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 