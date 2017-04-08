Israeli PM grilled over telecom corruption

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli police on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again over corruption allegations.

Investigators grilled Netanyahu at his residence in West Jerusalem over suspicions that he awarded favors to Israel’s telecom company Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for favorable coverage on the company’s news site.

Netanyahu has been the subject of criminal investigations in separate corruption cases. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

In February, Israeli police recommended that Netanyahu be indicted for alleged corruption, saying there was now sufficient evidence to formally charge him in two separate graft cases.

The first case involves Israeli Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, who was allegedly asked to purchase luxury items for Netanyahu and his wife.

The second relates to an alleged deal -- again for favorable media coverage -- with Arnon Mozes, publisher of Hebrew-language daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Israel’s Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has yet to decide whether to press charges against the prime minister.