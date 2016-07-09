Migrant ship Aquarius to dock in Spain

World Bulletin / News Desk
The ship called Aquarius rescued around 230 migrants on Saturday and more than 400 were transferred to the ship by Italian military and merchant ships in the area. They were originally set to dock in Italy, but Italy’s newly formed government turned the ship away.
Following Italy’s decision, Malta also said it would not accept the ship either so it remained in standby between the two countries for days.
On Monday, Spain’s new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered to provide a safe harbor, saying on Twitter, “it is our obligation…We comply with international commitments regarding humanitarian emergencies.”
After Spain’s offer, Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini from the anti-immigration party League celebrated, tweeting “VICTORY! 629 immigrants abroad the ship Aquarius headed for Spain, primary goal achieved!”
However, organizers debated making the long journey that would require another four days at sea in deteriorating weather conditions for the already exhausted migrants.
But on Tuesday morning, the ship's organizer SOS Mediterranee confirmed that the rescued people will be transferred to Italian ships and sent to Spain.
Authorities on the French island of Corsica had also offered to host the rescue ship.
"Given the location of the ship and the urgency, my opinion is that it would be natural to open a Corsican port to help those people in distress," President of Corsican Assembly Jean-Guy Talamoni, tweeted on Monday evening.
This call was backed on Tuesday morning by the president of the executive council of Corsica Gilles Simeoni.
"Lack of food, bad weather conditions, and Spanish port too far away: facing the emergency, the Executive Council of Corsica offers @SOSMedFrance to host the # Aquarius in a port #Corse," he tweeted.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, so far in 2018, 35,090 migrants have crossed the Mediterranean Sea into Europe, with more than 11,300 landing in Spain and 14,200 in Italy.
The UNHCR estimates that 784 have died or gone missing, and its data shows that 21.9 percent of total arrivals are Syrian.
Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff
The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.
MPs in the House of Commons will vote on a string of amendments to a key piece of Brexit legislation that could force the government's hand in the negotiations with the European Union.
Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko discussed a possible exchange of prisoners in a rare phone call Saturday and agreed that officials from the two countries would visit their prisoners "in the near future".
Sunday’s drill comes amid tension along Syrian-Israeli border
Airstrikes carried out in Zap, Hakurk regions, military says
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency distributes food to 250 families in Nakuru county