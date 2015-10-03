Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:59, 12 June 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
15:12, 12 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
New Istanbul airport to be Turkey’s crown jewel
New Istanbul airport to be Turkey’s crown jewel

More than 90 percent of Istanbul’s third airport is already complete

World Bulletin / News Desk

With only a few months left until the grand opening, Istanbul’s new colossal airport is expected to cater 90 million passengers per year and increase at least to 150 million passengers by 2023. 

“Initially it will hold a capacity of 90 million passengers per year. In 2023, we will increase it to 150 million passengers. At last, we will have our own unique airport,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during an iftar event on Sunday. 

Erdogan in the same speech also said the new airport is listed among the world’s top three.

Underscoring that Istanbul’s new airport is “highly significant for the future of Turkey”, Erdogan back in 2015 said: “With the completion of all phases of this project, Turkey, especially Istanbul, will become a global center in world’s air traffic.”

Turkey has issued a notice to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) about the airport’s opening on Oct. 29, 2018 -- Turkey's Republic Day; Transportation Minister Ahmet Arslan has already announced that over 90 percent of the new airport's construction is complete.

The president previously announced that the project would be carried out through build-operate-transfer model and said it would also provide over 26 billion euros ($30.65 billion) of revenue to the government. 

The airport is being built by a consortium of five contractors -- Limak, Kolin, Cengiz, Mapa and Kalyon. The name of the airport remains unclear; President Erdogan has said the five contractors could decide on the name. 

In the first phase, the airport will welcome 90 million passengers annually. Following the second phase of construction, expected to be completed in 2023, it is projected that this number would rise to 150-250 million.

The new airport’s operator IGA has signed a 25-year agreement on May 2018 with German Heinemann and its Turkish partner Unifree to operate duty-free shops, according to a statement by KPMG Turkey.

With an investment of 120 million euros ($141 million), Istanbul’s new airport will be home to the world’s largest duty-free shopping complex. The 53,000 square meter shopping complex will consist of six sections, including luxury stores and bazaar concepts.

Customs and Foreign Trade Services head and partner at KPMG Murat Palaoglu in the statement said the shopping complex has been designed in tune with the trends in duty-free retailing activities.

Turkish airports have served more than 193.5 million people and 1.9 million planes, including 413,500 overflights in 2017, up by 11 percent, year-on-year, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI).

A total of 1.38 billion people have passed through the country's airports during the last 10-year period -- 2008 to 2017, the DHMI data shows.

In Turkey, several mega projects were also completed including the world’s longest suspension rail bridge Yavuz Sultan Selim, the world’s largest suspension bridge Osmangazi, the 13.6-km (8.45-mile) Marmaray Tunnel, and the first road tunnel constructed underneath the Bosphorus seabed Eurasia.

Meanwhile, the country has carried out other big projects such as the Canakkale 1915 Bridge, which will be the world’s longest suspension bridge.

After the launch of the new airport, the Ataturk Airport will be replaced by a huge park named "People's Garden", Erdogan has announced.



Related Istanbul airport
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's gold imports on rise in Jan-May
Turkey's gold imports on rise in Jan-May

Turkey imports nearly 153 tons of gold in first 5 months of this year, according to Borsa Istanbul  
Turkish Treasury holds auction to borrow over 400M
Turkish Treasury holds auction to borrow over $400M

Treasury Undersecretariat issues 1-year zero-coupon government bonds through auction
Turkey unveils Izmir Technology Base
Turkey unveils Izmir Technology Base

Base expected to add $15B to Turkey's national income in 10 years, Premier Binali Yildirim says
New Istanbul airport to be Turkey s crown jewel
New Istanbul airport to be Turkey’s crown jewel

More than 90 percent of Istanbul’s third airport is already complete
Turkish army to remain in N Iraq until mission ends
Turkish army to remain in N. Iraq until mission ends

Iran backs Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq including Qandil region, says Turkish defense minister
Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack
Turkish policeman succumbs to wounds after PKK attack

Police officer was injured in a terrorist attack in eastern Hakkari province 
Google doodle marks Turkish ceramic artist's birthday
Google doodle marks Turkish ceramic artist's birthday

Search engine shows caricature of late Fureya Koral working with ceramics on table with her tools
Turkey's President vows new houses will spur reading
Turkey's President vows new houses will spur reading

New kiraathanes (reading houses) in cities will arouse love of reading among the young, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital
Turkey condemns suicide bombing in Afghan capital

At least 12 killed, over 30 others wounded in suicide attack in Kabul on Monday
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil Sinjar
Turkey launches anti-terror ops in Qandil, Sinjar

Turkish warplanes destroyed 14 important targets, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to pay a working visit to Beijing on June 14-15
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia

TIKA has distributed food aid among 675 families at internally-displaced people's camps in Ethiopia's Oromia
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation
18 suspects arrested in Turkey anti-drug operation

Operation has been conducted in Van and Samsun provinces
Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'
Turkey to be world's 'fastest growing country'

President tweets Turkey is continuing to grow 'strongly' despite attacks on its economy
5 more PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
5 more PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

Turkish military says 19 PKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in Sirnak province since Friday
Erdogan shares grief with all poor oppressed in world
Erdogan shares grief with all poor, oppressed in world

Turkish President says Turkey is with ‘all those who are ill-treated, left alone, exiled in region’  

News

Istanbul airports serve 16M passengers in last 2 months
Istanbul airports serve 16M passengers in last 2 months

Istanbul airport breaks flights record following attack
Istanbul airport breaks flights record following attack

Turkey elevates security measures at airports
Turkey elevates security measures at airports






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 