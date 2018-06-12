Iranian security arrest 50 steelworkers over protests

Iranian authorities Monday evening arrested 50 workers over protesting a four-month delay in their salaries in the eastern city of Ahwaz, the Iranian Free Workers Union (IFWU) said in a statement.

Iranian security forces, according to the Tuesday IFWU statement, arrested roughly 50 workers at a steel factory in Ahwaz over demonstrating in front of the governor’s office.

The statement, published by news website Ittihad, added that Iranian officials released eight of the arrested workers on Tuesday morning.

The steelworkers are reportedly continuing their protest.