Turkey's gold imports on rise in Jan-May

World Bulletin / News Desk
The country imported 152.7 tons of gold in the first five months of this year, up from 128.4 tons in the same period last year, according to Borsa Istanbul Precious Metals and Diamond Markets' data.
In May, gold imports in Turkey reached 34.9 tons, the data showed.
Turkey imports nearly 153 tons of gold in first 5 months of this year, according to Borsa Istanbul
Treasury Undersecretariat issues 1-year zero-coupon government bonds through auction
Base expected to add $15B to Turkey's national income in 10 years, Premier Binali Yildirim says
More than 90 percent of Istanbul’s third airport is already complete
Iran backs Turkey’s anti-terror operations in northern Iraq including Qandil region, says Turkish defense minister
Police officer was injured in a terrorist attack in eastern Hakkari province
Search engine shows caricature of late Fureya Koral working with ceramics on table with her tools
New kiraathanes (reading houses) in cities will arouse love of reading among the young, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
At least 12 killed, over 30 others wounded in suicide attack in Kabul on Monday
Turkish warplanes destroyed 14 important targets, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu to pay a working visit to Beijing on June 14-15
TIKA has distributed food aid among 675 families at internally-displaced people's camps in Ethiopia's Oromia
Operation has been conducted in Van and Samsun provinces
President tweets Turkey is continuing to grow 'strongly' despite attacks on its economy
Turkish military says 19 PKK terrorists have been ‘neutralized’ in Sirnak province since Friday
Turkish President says Turkey is with ‘all those who are ill-treated, left alone, exiled in region’