Turkey's gold imports on rise in Jan-May

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's gold imports increased 19 percent, year-on-year, between January and May, according to Borsa Istanbul on Tuesday.

The country imported 152.7 tons of gold in the first five months of this year, up from 128.4 tons in the same period last year, according to Borsa Istanbul Precious Metals and Diamond Markets' data.

In May, gold imports in Turkey reached 34.9 tons, the data showed.