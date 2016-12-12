Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:25, 13 June 2018 Wednesday
Economy
09:06, 13 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Tesla to lay off 9 percent of workforce
Tesla to lay off 9 percent of workforce

CEO Elon Musk announces plan to lay off over 3,000 workers in search of profitability

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees Tuesday that the company would lay off 9 percent of its workforce.

The move to cut thousands of workers is a way to slice costs and seek sustainable profitability, Musk argued. Shares of Tesla rose 3.2 percent amid the news to close at $342.77.

“We made these decisions by evaluating the criticality of each position, whether certain jobs could be done more efficiently and productively, and by assessing the specific skills and abilities of each individual in the company,” Musk wrote in an email sent to all Tesla employees. 

Based off company filings, around 3,300 people would likely be laid off.

Investors have been pressuring the company to speed up production of its Model 3 electric luxury sedan. Musk noted that the employment cuts will not impact this push to manufacture more Model 3 cars.

Earlier in June, Tesla said at a shareholders meeting that Model 3 production had reached 3,500 cars per week. The company wants to increase production to 6,000 per week by the end of June in order to break even on each car produced. Part of this ramp-up included hiring new employees. 

Musk said the drive toward profitability, and, therefore, the job cuts, was an unfortunate byproduct of the structures that govern Tesla.

“Given that Tesla has never made an annual profit in the almost 15 years since we have existed, profit is obviously not what motivates us,” Musk continued. “What drives us is our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable, clean energy, but we will never achieve that mission unless we eventually demonstrate that we can be sustainably profitable. That is a valid unfair criticism of Tesla’s history to date.”

In total, Tesla employs about 37,000 people, the company estimates.

 


Related tesla
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
EU Commission proposes 5 6B for security
EU Commission proposes $5.6B for security

For next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, commission is proposing €4.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in security funding
Turkey's milk production up over 17 percent in April
Turkey's milk production up over 17 percent in April

Amount of milk collected by integrated dairies surpasses 899,000 tons: official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.51 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6200  
Tesla to lay off 9 percent of workforce
Tesla to lay off 9 percent of workforce

CEO Elon Musk announces plan to lay off over 3,000 workers in search of profitability
Egypt raises electricity prices
Egypt raises electricity prices

Egypt has slashed subsidies in recent years as part of a $12 billion IMF loan
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted sectoral transformation'
Turkey needs 'deep-rooted, sectoral transformation'

Deputy PM Mehmet Simsek Simsek forecasts growth will be re-balanced after the second half of year
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.19 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5450
Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'
'Turkey to grow compatibly with medium-term targets'

Turkey's growing performance yields millions of employment in last decade, Turkish ministers say
Turkey's current account deficit at 5 4B in April
Turkey's current account deficit at $5.4B in April

12-month rolling deficit is over $57 billion
Turkey's economy expands 7 4 percent in first quarter
Turkey's economy expands 7.4 percent in first quarter

Year-on-year economic growth rate of 7.4 percent in first quarter of 2018 surpasses expectations
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 slightly increases 0.05 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4800
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey
Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey

Polls economists on Turkish economy's potential growth
Turkish Treasury posts 2 9B cash deficit in Jan-May
Turkish Treasury posts $2.9B cash deficit in Jan-May

Treasury reports expenditures of over $81B in January-May 2018
Global food prices on rise in May UN food body
Global food prices on rise in May: UN food body

Food and Agriculture Organization food price index reaches highest level since October last year
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.44 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreases to 4.4950
Turkish economy set global example in past 16 years
‘Turkish economy set global example in past 16 years’

Turkish economy in better condition than some developed countries, says president  

News

Tesla to launch in Turkey this year
Tesla to launch in Turkey this year

Electric automaker Tesla recalls 123,000 vehicles
Electric automaker Tesla recalls 123 000 vehicles

Elon Musk deletes Facebook pages of SpaceX, Tesla
Elon Musk deletes Facebook pages of SpaceX Tesla

Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations
Turkish firm to install Tesla's supercharging stations

Energy, tech losses pushes Wall Street to lower close
Energy tech losses pushes Wall Street to lower close

Tesla's Musk announces plans for semi-truck launch
Tesla's Musk announces plans for semi-truck launch






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 