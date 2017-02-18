Press agenda on June 13

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
TRABZON/RIZE - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's election rallies in Trabzon and Rize.
BAYBURT/GUMUSHANE/ERZINCAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK Party's election rallies in Bayburt and Erzincan, and also attend ground-breaking ceremony of Gumushane-Bayburt airport.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce industrial production index and milk production statistics for April.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet representatives of immigrant organizations at annual integration summit.
BERLIN - Merkel to meet Belgian counterpart Charles Michel for talks on bilateral ties, EU issues.
FRANCE
STRASBOURG - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to debate future of Europe with Members of European Parliament (MEPs) and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
STRASBOURG - MEPs to vote on draft law on shrinking seats of the European Parliament from 751 to 705 MEPs following Brexit.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi to hold news conference on agency's global trends report on forced displacement.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to questions at parliament as lawmakers continue to discuss EU Withdrawal Bill.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
