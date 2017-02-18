Worldbulletin News

15:25, 13 June 2018 Wednesday
09:11, 13 June 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on June 13
Press agenda on June 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 13, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

TRABZON/RIZE - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's election rallies in Trabzon and Rize.

BAYBURT/GUMUSHANE/ERZINCAN - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend AK Party's election rallies in Bayburt and Erzincan, and also attend ground-breaking ceremony of Gumushane-Bayburt airport.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce industrial production index and milk production statistics for April.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet representatives of immigrant organizations at annual integration summit.

BERLIN - Merkel to meet Belgian counterpart Charles Michel for talks on bilateral ties, EU issues.

 

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to debate future of Europe with Members of European Parliament (MEPs) and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

STRASBOURG - MEPs to vote on draft law on shrinking seats of the European Parliament from 751 to 705 MEPs following Brexit.

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi to hold news conference on agency's global trends report on forced displacement.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to questions at parliament as lawmakers continue to discuss EU Withdrawal Bill.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

 



Press agenda on June 12
Press agenda on June 12

Press agenda on June 11
Press agenda on June 11

Press agenda on June 10
Press agenda on June 10

Press agenda on June 09
Press agenda on June 09

Press agenda on June 08
Press agenda on June 08

Press agenda on June 07
Press agenda on June 07






